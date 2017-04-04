

CTV Winnipeg





A man who arranged to meet a woman in Winnipeg through a dating website ended up getting physically assaulted, stabbed and robbed.

The man went to a home in Winnipeg on April 1, where police said the attack took place and was live streamed over social media.

It was someone watching the attack online who notified Winnipeg police about what was going on.

After getting the tip, officers attended a home in the city and found the victim and arrested three suspects.

An 18-year-old Winnipeg man, 44-year-old Winnipeg woman and 17-year-old Winnipeg girl are facing a number of charges, including aggravated assault, robbery, forcible confinement and possession of a weapon.