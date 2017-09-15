

CTV News





Two red pandas born this spring at the Assiniboine Park Zoo have new names, thanks to an online poll.

Members of the public chose to name the cubs, born at the zoo on June 13, 2017, Suva and Tanvi. The names are Nepali, Suva is a boy whose name means good luck, while Tanvi means delicate girl.

The zoo is hosting a Red Panda Weekend to coincide with International Red Panda Day, Saturday, Sept. 16, to raise awareness about research and conservation of the animal. The weekend features activities, zoo keeper talks and a giveaway, a free red panda zipper pull for all visitors.