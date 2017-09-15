Featured
Assiniboine Park Zoo announces names of red panda cubs
Tanvi looks at the camera while laying on her brother Suva (Source: Courtney Dumas/CTV News)
CTV News
Published Friday, September 15, 2017 12:52PM CST
Last Updated Friday, September 15, 2017 1:08PM CST
Two red pandas born this spring at the Assiniboine Park Zoo have new names, thanks to an online poll.
Members of the public chose to name the cubs, born at the zoo on June 13, 2017, Suva and Tanvi. The names are Nepali, Suva is a boy whose name means good luck, while Tanvi means delicate girl.
The zoo is hosting a Red Panda Weekend to coincide with International Red Panda Day, Saturday, Sept. 16, to raise awareness about research and conservation of the animal. The weekend features activities, zoo keeper talks and a giveaway, a free red panda zipper pull for all visitors.