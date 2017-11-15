In a lightly wooded area at the end of Breezy Point Road in the R.M of St. Andrews, the Bear Clan is leading a search for Kyle Fortier. Police say the 23-year-old was last seen late in the evening on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

This past weekend, an RCMP underwater recovery team was at the site. A vehicle had gone through the ice into the Red River off Breezy Point Road. An RCMP spokesperson told CTV News that a vehicle was located, and that no one was inside.

Winnipeg Police have not confirmed if it was the vehicle Fortier was driving. However Kyle's father, Ron Fortier tells CTV News he used to fish with Kyle in this area several years ago. He says since Kyle vanished, he has been unable to sleep or eat properly. He's hoping his son is found soon.