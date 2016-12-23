

Many Manitobans working to improve their neighbourhoods are afraid a provincial program funding community renewal may get cut.

Advocates say cuts to the Neighbourhoods Alive program would be a mistake.

The Bear Clan patrol was resurrected in March 2015 by James Favel after shutting down in the 1990s -- but he didn't bring it back by himself.

Favel says Dufferin neighbourhood community development worker Jessie Leigh helped him navigate the system.

"I was a trucker by trade. Before that, I was a bouncer for 10 years. So I was in the dark. I always say, she is the right brain to my left brain, kinda thing," said Favel.

Leigh's position is funded by Neighbourhoods Alive, which grants money to community-driven initiatives in areas with high poverty rates.

"Bear Clan was a response to local issues, so we were able to, from a grassroots level, grow that,” said Leigh. “And I am not sure that opportunities like that would present if funding wasn't available through Neighbourhoods Alive."

Neighbourhoods Alive provided $338,000 for 18 different projects this year.

But the program is on pause -- no new applications are being accepted.

Indigenous and Municipal Relations Minister Eileen Clarke says it's being reviewed to ensure there's value for the money.

"I assure all of our people that apply for grants in the different communities that very serious consideration will be given," said Clarke.

University of Winnipeg urban and inner city studies professor Jim Silver says any cuts to this program would be a step back.

"I am 100 per cent certain Neighbourhoods Alive is working and it is working very, very well," he said.

He said after years of work, some areas are finally turning around.

"If we now halt that Neighbourhoods Alive funding, then we are going to adversely affect that progress that we have been making of late, just finally starting to make of late."

One example is the William Whyte neighbourhood. Annette Champion-Taylor runs the residents’ association there.

"Without Neighbourhoods Alive, our residents association would basically be done,” she said.

It's a busy place, year-round. In winter, volunteers run a skating program for kids, and a community clean-up in spring.

To put these two events on, Champion-Taylor said the residents association gets about $4,000 in grants from Neighbourhoods Alive.

"We're rather puzzled to think that might be taken away from us. Especially when we've done so much, worked so hard."

But she says it's not about the money.

James Favel agrees and says if it wasn't for the people, the Bear Clan may not be what it is today.

"It's played a vital role in directing my energies, my activism, into something productive," he said.

