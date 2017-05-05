Beekeeping could soon be expanded to all Winnipeg neighbourhoods.

Right now, the practice is only allowed downtown and in agriculturally-zoned areas.

A report says the city should change the bylaw by permitting beekeeping in all districts, with strict fencing requirements and size restrictions.

Mosquito fogging buffer zones around bee hives would be reduced from 300 meters to 90 meters.

But it's unclear if beekeeping will be allowed in residential areas, as the report says the rules could still prohibit it in those neighbourhoods.

The report says the changes would be dependent on a public hearing on the new bylaw.