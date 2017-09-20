Two vehicles were destroyed by fire in St. James Wednesday morning after a van became engulfed in flames and spread to a parked truck.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the 1700 block of St. Matthews Ave. west of Polo Park shortly before noon.

Witnesses saw smoke coming from a van and a person abandoning the vehicle.

Nick Koch works nearby at Speedworld.

He said the fire left a cloud of smoke in the area.

“It also happened to burn the Dodge pickup truck beside it,” said Koch. “As far as we know no one was injured just the two vehicles were destroyed.”

“I just saw smoke literally fill the strip mall beside it.”

Fire crews extinguished the blaze and said no one was hurt.