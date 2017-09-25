Featured
First Winnipeg IHOP now open
Winnipeg’s first IHOP opened at 8:00 a.m., promising the first 100 customers in line free breakfast for a year. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV Winnipeg)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, September 25, 2017 7:38AM CST
Last Updated Monday, September 25, 2017 7:41AM CST
The International House of Pancakes opened Monday morning in the city.
Winnipeg’s first IHOP opened at 8:00 a.m., promising the first 100 customers in line free breakfast for a year.
The new 200-seat restaurant is at the corner of Kenaston Blvd. and Sterling Lyon Parkway, by the outlet mall.
The restaurant said the lineup for the buttery stacks started before 5:30 a.m. and with some customers camping out overnight. As of 8:15 a.m. there were over 400 people waiting in line.