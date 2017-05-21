

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg hair salon cut, clipped, styled and blow dried non-stop for 24 hours to help the homeless.

Urban Crush Salon held a cut-a-thon to raise money for Morberg House in St. Boniface.

The 12-bed transitional home for men is not currently funded by any level of government.

“It takes in men off the street and basically gets them back into a normal lifestyle. It gives them back their ID, helps them get jobs, and gets them into living arrangements as quickly as possible. They also have addictions specialists and mental health specialists to help them, as well,” said Zane Kirk, master stylist at Urban Crush.

The salon offered haircuts and blowouts on a walk-in basis for a fee of $25 for adults and $15 for children.

"The full team is working today. Three of us are doing the full 24-hours. The other eight are doing shifts ranging from 6 to 8 hours,” said Kirk.

They also held a 24-hour grill and bake sale. The goal is to raise $3,000.

The cut-a-thon is running until noon on Sunday.