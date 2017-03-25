A group of indigenous activists has staked out the area behind Portage Place Shopping Centre to guard against drug trafficking in and around the downtown mall.

Women sang and beat drums while men, some with their faces covered, wore jackets emblazoned with logos of various indigenous groups and waved flags.

Now in their fourth day, members of the Urban Warrior Alliance plan to stand watch at Portage Place Shopping Centre this weekend.

The activists say women, children and elders have been harassed and threatened by people looking to buy and sell pills and other drugs, and they want it to stop. They plan to peacefully confront drug dealers who they say hang out at the back entrance to the mall, founding member Vin Clarke told CTV News.

The catalyst for the action came after an elder had her phone stolen, said Clarke. “She contacted us to see if we could do anything. So we organized the community and got together and thought, we could put a stop to this.”

(Photo: Dan Timmerman/CTV Winnipeg)

Members of the Crazy Indians Brotherhood, a fraternity of community support groups that began in Winnipeg, have joined the group behind Portage Place.

“This has been happening for a long time. Nobody seems to be doing nothing about it,” said one member, who said his name was Tatty.

After coming for several days, Tatty said he’s noticed a difference, with no drug dealers hanging around and a general feeling of improved safety.

“It’s our responsibility to do this, it’s what we have to do,” said Clarke.

The group plans to remain in the space for three more days. On Sunday, Clarke said his wife will lead a smudge ceremony to cleanse the area of the negative feelings created by the sale of drugs.

CTV News has reached out to Winnipeg Police Service and Portage Place, but has yet to receive a response.