Featured
Keanu Reeves set to shoot movie in Winnipeg
Keanu Reeves poses for a photograph as he promotes his film 'Henry's Crime' at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Monday, Sept. 13, 2010. (File Image: Chris Young/The Canadian Press)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, March 3, 2017 3:26PM CST
Keanu Reeves is set to make a return to Winnipeg, this time to shoot a movie.
Sources tell CTV News Reeves will shoot the film Siberia in Winnipeg starting in April.
According to Variety, the film will be directed by Matthew Ross. It said Reeves will portray an American diamond trader trying to sell blue diamonds to buyers in Russia.
Reeves is also known to Winnipeg audiences from his 1995 turn as the title character in the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre’s production of Hamlet.