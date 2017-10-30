

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are reminding people to lock up while shovelling snow this winter after a suspect broke into the homes of elderly women who were doing yard work.

Police said four similar incidents happened in a number of areas across the city between Sept. 8 and Sept. 27, 2017.

Investigators believe the suspect would spot a victim working outside, then break into the home to steal their purses to get access to cash, credit or debit cards. The suspect would then spend money at convenience stores.

In total, the victims lost about $800.

On Oct. 29, police arrested a man who was already in custody at the Milner Ridge Correctional Centre.

Winnipeg resident Gregory Francis Courchene, 46, is charged with several offences, including break and enter and fraud.

Police remind people to always lock their doors when working outside, sleeping or while away from home.