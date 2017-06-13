A Manitoba MLA is putting out a warning after she said someone tried to film her in a public washroom.

St. John’s MLA Nahanni Fontaine said she was using the women’s washroom in Johnston Terminal Tuesday morning when she noticed something underneath the door.

"A camera about this size, white, it looked to me like an Apple camera, slides under the door,” Fontaine said. “It took me maybe two seconds to figure out 'oh my god, I'm about to be filmed.’"

Fontaine screamed, and the camera was yanked away.

She ran from the washroom to try and find whoever was behind the lens, but they were already gone.

She doesn't think she was caught on camera, but she worries others may have been.

"This bathroom is used a lot during the day, particularly on the weekends, and it's used by little girls as well,” she said.

The incident was investigated by security. However, the building's management has doubts as to what happened.

"Whatever went under there, if it wasn’t a cell phone, it would have to have a stick and in order for it to gain any access for pictures or anything else, it would have to go all the way in there. Any woman in her right mind who saw a camera coming in on a stick would step on it and keep it,” said

John Bruce, business development manager with Marwest.

“In my mind, it would have to be something else, and I'm not sure that it was a camera."

Meanwhile, Bruce said there have been two incidents in the last two years involving the same washroom.

"Somebody got themselves into the male bathroom, punched out the wall above the ceiling, which is by code, and then tried to either take pictures or whatever. We don't know."

The wall has since been re-enforced with metal-plated dry wall. After this latest incident, Bruce is looking into adding security cameras.

However, Fontaine said it’s too little too late.

"You already knew that this was happening. There should have been security cameras already placed there to ensure the safety of women and little girls."

BE DILIGENT IN PUBLIC WASHROOMS: POLICE

The Winnipeg Police Service said they’ve heard concerns from the public about privacy issues in public washrooms.

Constable Tammy Skrabek said if you’re suspicious of someone sharing a washroom with you, be aware of your surroundings, make sure you can still see feet using the stall next to you, and check above and below you to ensure your privacy.

If you think someone has recorded you, police said you should notify them or security as soon as possible.