

Sarolta Saskiw, CTV Winnipeg





A Manitoba MP will no longer be part of Justin Trudeau's Liberal cabinet.

MaryAnn Mihychuk, member for Kildonan-St. Paul, was not only pushed out of her labour portfolio, but was removed from cabinet altogether.

She will be replaced by Ontario MP Patty Hajdu, who was previously the minister for the status of women.

Jim Carr, MP for Winnipeg South Centre, will remain in his portfolio as the minister of natural resources.

Mihychuk is not the only MP removed from cabinet during Tuesday's shuffle.

MP Stephane Dion will no longer be the foreign affairs minister and MP John McCallum is leaving his post as immigration minister.

Justin Trudeau is making Chrystia Freeland his new foreign affairs minister and promoting Toronto MP Ahmed Hussen to immigration, as part of a cabinet shakeup aimed in part at preparing for a Donald Trump presidency.

Both Dion and McCallum are expected to resign as MPs in order to become ambassadors.

With three ministers out, three new members take cabinet spots, including Hussen, Francois-Philippe Champagne as the international trade minister and Karina Gould takes the democratic institutions portfolio.

This week's shuffle may well be a prelude to another reset expected midway through Trudeau's first mandate. Insiders expect a major realignment this summer, with a cabinet shuffle followed by a throne speech to kick off the second half of the mandate.

With files from The Canadian Press and CTVNews.ca.