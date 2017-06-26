Featured
Manitoba RCMP seize meth, imitation gun in Checkstop
Manitoba RCMP discovered over 200 grams of meth, an imitation gun, and drug paraphernalia in a Checkstop. (RCMP)
Published Monday, June 26, 2017 3:24PM CST
A Checkstop southeast of Winnipeg led Manitoba RCMP to the discovery of meth and an imitation firearm.
On June 23, Manitoba RCMP Traffic Services, along with members of the St-Pierre-Jolys and Oakbank RCMP, set up a Checkstop on Highway 1 at Provincial Trunk Road 207.
Just after midnight, officers located 211 grams of meth, an imitation firearm, and drug paraphernalia in a car driven by a man with a suspended driver’s license.
Wilfred Galvin, 35, is charged with several offences. He was remanded into custody, and was scheduled to appear in provincial court Monday.
RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.
