Thompson RCMP said a 24-year-old man is dead after he was found unresponsive in a Thompson, Man. apartment complex.

Police said they were called to the suite for a report of an assault Monday at around 1:30 a.m.

They found a man inside who was unresponsive. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have charged Brittany Amber Robinson, 26, with manslaughter.

Investigators said they are both from Oxford House, Man. and knew each other.

An investigation is ongoing.