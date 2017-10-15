Featured
Missing woman last seen in South Pointe area: Police
Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help locating 23-year-old Pam Sandhu (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, October 15, 2017 3:52PM CST
Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help finding Pam Sandhu last seen in the South Pointe area of the city.
The 23-year-old woman was last seen in the evening on October 10.
Police said they are concerned about Sandhu's wellbeing and is asking anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.