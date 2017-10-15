

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help finding Pam Sandhu last seen in the South Pointe area of the city.

The 23-year-old woman was last seen in the evening on October 10.

Police said they are concerned about Sandhu's wellbeing and is asking anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.