Featured
No charges in St. Vital Centre incident involving substance on teenage girl
A suspect who sprayed an unknown substance on a teenage girl at St. Vital Centre will not be charged. (File image)
Published Wednesday, April 26, 2017 10:41AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, April 26, 2017 10:52AM CST
A suspect who sprayed an unknown substance on a teenage girl at St. Vital Centre will not be charged.
In February, Winnipeg police said someone followed a group of girls through the shopping mall.
The suspect then sprayed, or deposited, a substance on one of the girls.
That material was examined, and police said it was found to be non-biological in nature.
No charges are being pursued.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Kevin O'Leary drops out of leadership race, citing lack of Quebec support
- Wyatt, Schreyer want weekly updates on water main breaks
- No charges in St. Vital Centre incident involving substance on teenage girl
- Contract for construction of Waverley underpass awarded to local company
- Councillors outside mayor’s inner circle say they’re out of the loop