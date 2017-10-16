People living in St. Boniface are being told not to panic over lead and other contaminants found in their gardens.

The province partnered with soil science experts from the University of Manitoba after some residents raised concerns about nearby industries.

Following tests from eight sites, including Happyland Park, the province says lead levels in residential areas don't exceed guideline limits.

It also says contaminants come from a variety of sources including vehicle exhaust.

People are being advised to simply wash fruits and vegetables from their gardens to reduce the risk.

But the province is going to do air quality tests in the area because of the original concerns.