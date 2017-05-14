

Cameron MacLean, CTV Winnipeg





A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on Main Street over the weekend is in critical but stable condition, police said.

Officers said he was hit on north Main Street across from Kildonan Park Sunday morning.

Police told CTV News they were called to the scene shortly before 10 a.m. Officers blocked off northbound traffic while they investigated.

The road reopened shortly after 5 p.m.

The pedestrian was taken to Health Sciences Centre where he remained in critical but stable condition Monday morning.

Police said the man ran westbound across Main Street when he was struck by a northbound vehicle.

Haley Pratt lives in the apartment building at 2130 Main St. and saw the aftermath of the crash.

“I just heard a lot of commotion this morning. So I looked outside my window, and I saw him lying on the ground,” said Pratt.

She said she saw paramedics brace the man’s leg then take him away in an ambulance.

Pratt said she wants the city to install a crosswalk in front of her apartment building, because people have to either walk several blocks to the nearest crosswalk, or run across the street.

“I have a small son, so for me it’s just dangerous altogether,” said Pratt. “There’s a lot of seniors in the building, and it’s a challenge for them to get across too.”

Investigators want to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.