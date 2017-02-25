The province issued a warning to people in Winnipeg to stay off the Red River as rising water could cause the ice to crack.

A recent stretch of warm weather in the northern United States is melting snow and raising water levels across the Red River Basin, the province said in a news release Saturday.

Manitoba Infrastructure’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre issued the advisory as high water from the United States starts heading north beginning Saturday. It could raise water between eight and 10 feet, with peak levels expected to arrive within four to six days.

A portion of the Red River Mutual Trail reopened Saturday after being closed due to warm weather. CTV News contacted organizers and it’s unclear at this point how the advisory will affect it.

The rising water on the Red River is expected to also raise levels on the Assiniboine River at The Forks where the two rivers meet, and possibly further upstream as well.

“Due to changing weather patterns, ice conditions on southern rivers and lakes may be hazardous. It is strongly advised that people be careful if venturing out onto what appears to be frozen rivers and lakes due to thin ice conditions,” the statement from the province said.

People are advised to be extra cautious when venturing out on river ice, which can vary in thickness in the same location. River ice tends to be weaker in the middle and fast-flowing areas can have thin ice that might not be visible.