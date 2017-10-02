

An 18-year-old man is facing a number of charges after a robbery that left a family pet dead.

RCMP said it happened Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017 at about 2:15 p.m. at a rural home near Teulon. A suspect broke in through a window and gathered property that included five guns before encountering a French Mastiff named Boomer.

Boomer was shot three times by a different gun that didn’t belong to the homeowner, police said. He was later pronounced dead at a veterinarian’s office.

RCMP said the homeowner came home to spot the suspect leaving the house and called police as the man left.

Officers caught up with Peguis resident Isaiah Flett, 18, who is now facing charges related to weapons, breaking and entering and injuring an animal. He remains in custody.

A police dog named Eddie helped RCMP track down the stolen guns, hidden in a bush.