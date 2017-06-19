Featured
Police identify 27-year-old victim in weekend homicide
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, June 19, 2017 4:57AM CST
Last Updated Monday, June 19, 2017 2:08PM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service has identified the victim of a homicide from over the weekend.
On Saturday at 6:15 p.m., police responded to a report of a man in the front yard of a home in the 600 block of Pritchard Avenue. The man was taken to hospital and died of his injuries.
The victim was identified by police as 27-year-old William George Sumner.
Police confirmed it was a homicide earlier Monday.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-785-TIPS (8477).
