The Winnipeg Police Service has identified the victim of a homicide from over the weekend.

On Saturday at 6:15 p.m., police responded to a report of a man in the front yard of a home in the 600 block of Pritchard Avenue. The man was taken to hospital and died of his injuries.

The victim was identified by police as 27-year-old William George Sumner.

Police confirmed it was a homicide earlier Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-785-TIPS (8477).