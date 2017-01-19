Featured
Police look for 3 suspects after Broadway store robbery
Police say there were no injuries when a shot was fired at a store in the 500 block of Broadway. (Source: Stephanie Tsicos/CTV News)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, January 19, 2017 8:37AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, January 19, 2017 2:51PM CST
Winnipeg police are searching for three men after a convenience store was robbed Thursday morning.
Around 2:15 a.m., officers responded to a commercial robbery in the 500 block of Broadway.
Police said two suspects entered the business, approached the clerk and stole cash.
According to police, one of the suspects was armed with a firearm and discharged a weapon as he fled the store.
No injuries were reported.
Police said a third suspect remained outside during the robbery.
Three men are wanted by police. Officers said they are all around five feet six inches (167 centimetres) tall. Two of the suspects had their faces covered and one was carrying a long-barreled firearm.
Police ask anyone with information that may assist investigators to call 204-986-6219, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
