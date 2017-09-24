One day after a Winnipeg police officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot by police during an incident in The Maples, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is looking to speak with people who may have witnessed the violence.

CTV News observed investigators visiting with residents in the area Sunday, while two properties in the 100 block of Madrigal Close remained surrounded with police tape and streets in the area were blocked to traffic.

The IIU tells CTV News the 35-year-old police officer stabbed in the upper arm has been upgraded to stable condition.

Late Saturday night Winnipeg police said the man shot by police, a 33-year old suspect died, after he was taken to hospital in critical condition.

An IIU spokesperson said in an email to CTV News Sunday it does not release the name of victims.

The IIU said it is investigating the man’s death following armed confrontation with police.

“According to details provided to the IIU by the Winnipeg Police Service, shortly after 4:00 p.m. on September 23, 2017, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a domestic dispute at a home in the Maples area. Upon arrival, officers were confronted by a male armed with a knife,” the IIU said in a news release issued Sunday.

The IIU said the man stabbed one of the officers and was shot by police.

“The male, age 33, was transported to the Health Sciences Centre where he was pronounced deceased,” said the release.

Winnipeg police said Saturday night officers came across an altercation and a member of the tactical support team was stabbed, and sent to hospital in unstable condition. Police said in reaction, the 33-year old suspect was shot.

Three witnesses tell CTV News they heard five gun shots Saturday afternoon.

Allen Crane is one of those witnesses. He lives across the street from the property where the incident unfolded.

“It was pretty loud when they shot him. It sounded like my door rattling out on this side house here,” Crane said.

Crane stepped outside to see what happened. He said following the incident, police took five people living at the home away.

The IIU said it was immediately notified of the incident and investigators were deployed to the scene.

“As this matter involves a fatality, the IIU will request the Manitoba Police Commission to appoint a civilian monitor,” the IIU said in a statement.

The IIU investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba, whether occurring on or off duty.

Investigators are also requesting any witnesses who may have information or video footage to contact them at 1-844-667-6060.