Winnipeggers can have their say on what should become of a historic site along the city’s waterfront.

The Forks will host public consultations next week to gather ideas on how to redevelop the Alexander Docks site. The Forks and The City of Winnipeg have also launched an online survey.

The site occupies a significant space in Winnipeg, both physically and historically. But the public hasn’t been able to access it since it suffered damage in an ice storm a few years ago, making it unsound, The Forks CEO Paul Jordan said in a news release.

The Alexander Docks, along the west bank of the Red River in the East Exchange District, was built in 1929.

Earlier, the spot had served as a gathering spot during the 1919 Winnipeg General Strike.

At first, it served as a shipping and transportation hub for the city and then as technology evolved, it became a source of recreational activity.

It has also been the site of public mourning after 14-year-old Tina Fontaine’s body was pulled from the water in 2014. A memorial now rests at the site.

“This is an important part of our city’s waterfront and history for so many reasons,” said Jordan. “It’s also an important connection to The Forks and to the bigger idea of connecting neighbourhoods through our Go to the Waterfront vision.”

The Go to the Waterfront plan spans 20 years and aims build up areas along the Red and Assiniboine rivers.

The Alexander Docks site covers less than an acre, and any development ideas must take into account that it is within the flood plain, and that there is an aqueduct and Hydro line to the south, The Forks said.

The consultations are being held next Thursday and Saturday, June 8 and 10, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. and between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., respectively.