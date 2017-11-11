

CTV Winnipeg





The city of Winnipeg is urging motorists to use extra caution and drive to winter conditions.

As a result of Friday’s snowfall the city began salting priority one and two streets that see high volumes of traffic.

Salting began Saturday morning in hopes that warmer temperatures during the day would melt some of the snow and ice away.

“We are salting the Priority 1 routes in advance of plowing to help melt some of the accumulation from yesterday’s snow fall,” said Cheryl Anderson, Acting Manager, Streets Maintenancein a release. “Warmer temperatures today will allow the salt to soften portions of the snowfall that have hardened and assist truck plows in effectively clearing the roadways later today.”

The city said plowing will begin Saturday at 7 p.m. There are no winter parking bans in effectat this time.

Drivers are reminded to allow additional travel time travel at an appropriate pace and safe distance.