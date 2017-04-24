

CTV Winnipeg





Health Canada is recalling various dressers, night tables and chests that are able to tip over posing an “entrapment hazard”.

The recall is for Caramia Furniture products sold between June 2010 and June 2016.

According to Health Canada, since March 30 the company has received three reports of the furniture tipping over in Canada, but no reports of injuries.

The recalled products were sold with the following model names:

Ava, Avatar, Belize, Billie, Birch Combo, Brody, Carerra, Carson, Chandler, Chelsea, Colin, Devon, Elena, Elijah, Elle, Fynn, Hampton, Isabel, Kenwood, Luas, London, Louis Phillipe, Madeline, Michael, Nolin, Preston, Soho, Veronic.

Around 10,772 units of these products were sold in Canada.

Health Canada advises that consumers should immediately stop using these products, move them to an area where children cannot access them and contact Caramia Furniture to obtain free tip over restraint kits to secure the furniture to the wall.

For more information on the recalled products, people can contact Caramia Furniture at 1-877-728-0342.