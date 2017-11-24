Featured
Single car crash kills Flin Flon, Man. woman
RCMP officers from both Flin Flon and Cranberry Portage were called just after 7 a.m. Thursday to a crash on Highway 10. (File)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, November 24, 2017 10:26AM CST
Last Updated Friday, November 24, 2017 10:53AM CST
A single vehicle crash in Flin Flon, Man. has left one woman dead.
RCMP officers from both Flin Flon and Cranberry Portage were called just after 7 a.m. Thursday to a crash on Highway 10 near the intersection of Highway 10A.
Police said it appears the vehicle was travelling east on Highway 10A when it went through a stop sign at a high rate of speed and collided with a rock face.
The driver, a 39-year-old woman from Flin Flon, was pronounced dead on scene.
Police said she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. It’s unclear whether alcohol was a factor in the collision, but police say road conditions are not a factor.
An investigation is ongoing.