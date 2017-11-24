

CTV Winnipeg





A single vehicle crash in Flin Flon, Man. has left one woman dead.



RCMP officers from both Flin Flon and Cranberry Portage were called just after 7 a.m. Thursday to a crash on Highway 10 near the intersection of Highway 10A.



Police said it appears the vehicle was travelling east on Highway 10A when it went through a stop sign at a high rate of speed and collided with a rock face.



The driver, a 39-year-old woman from Flin Flon, was pronounced dead on scene.



Police said she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. It’s unclear whether alcohol was a factor in the collision, but police say road conditions are not a factor.



An investigation is ongoing.