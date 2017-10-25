

CTV Winnipeg





An incoming low pressure system should bring rain, strong winds and likely even some snow to southern Manitoba Wednesday night and into Thursday, according to Environment Canada.

While Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, the rain will likely begin Wednesday night as the system makes its way into the region.

Environment Canada said the rain will likely turn into snow overnight into Thursday as colder air enters southern Manitoba. The wet stuff will be accompanied by strong winds out of the north, with the temperature staying just above zero.

The Parkland area will see the most snowfall, with five to 10 centimetres of wet snow expected, and possibly more for higher terrain areas.

Winnipeg is also likely to get wet snow, but most of it should melt. Areas west of the city along the Trans-Canada Highway could see a few centimetres on the ground by Thursday evening, Environment Canada said.

The system is expected to move out of the province by Thursday evening.