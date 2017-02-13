Steinbach Pride announced it will hold its second march this summer, after its inaugural event drew thousands to the small Manitoba city.

A Facebook event hosted by Steinbach Pride said the march will be July 15. Details about the route and speakers will be announced in a few months, the event said.

Steinbach Pride also posted in the Facebook event that Steinbach Mayor Chris Goertzen, MLA Kelvin Goertzen and Provencher MP Ted Falk are all invited.

Last year, there was criticism over the fact that all three representatives did not attend. Both the mayor and MLA said they had previous commitments, while Falk asked organizers to be respectful of his choice not to attend.

More details about the event can be found on the event's Facebook page.