

CTV Winnipeg





Police are warning the public after a trio of recent assaults in Winnipeg.

Officers said all three incidents were unprovoked, and the victims were not seriously injured.

The assaults happened in the 300 block of York Avenue, Broadway and Edmonton Street, and the 100 block of Osborne Street.

Police believe the same male suspect could be involved in all three incidents.

The suspect is described as a man with long blonde hair who is about six feet (182 centimetres) tall. He is possibly wearing a dark coloured jacket with reflective stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6668.

Police are also reminding the public to be mindful of their personal safety.