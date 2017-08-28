

CTV Winnipeg





A teenager is in hospital following a serious assault at a church in Winkler, Manitoba on Sunday.

Winkler Police Service officials say that around 1 p.m., crews responded to a report of a stabbing at the Pembina Valley Baptist Church on Manitoba Road.

Police located a 15-year-old girl suffering from a number of stab wounds on scene.

She was transported to Boundary Trails Health Centre by ambulance, and then airlifted to Health Sciences Centre by STARS Ambulance.

She remains in stable condition.

A 39-year-old male from Winkler was arrested on scene, and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The incident remains under investigation.

Winkler Mayor Martin Harder told CTV News Monday people in the community are shocked.

He said the service was over at the church when the incident took place.

Harder said he called the church to express his condolences.

He said people expect places of worship to be safe places.

"That's part of the tragedy. You don't expect this in a church. It doesn't happen," said Harder.