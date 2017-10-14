

CTV Winnipeg





Dauphin RCMP received a call Friday evening about a hunting incident on Highway 271 near Pulp River.

RCMP said around 7:30 p.m. they were notified that a 16-year-old boy had been shot.

The teen was airlifted to Winnipeg hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said a 67-year-old man was hunting beaver in the same area when he fired his gun toward the ground into the bush. The 16-year-old victim was in the bush when he was hit by the bullet.

RCMP said it appears the two weren’t aware of the other’s presence in the area.

The 67-year-old man from Duck Bay was charged with careless use of a firearm.