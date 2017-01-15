

CTV Winnipeg





Dauphin RCMP is thanking the public for its help finding two suspects in an armed robbery.

Police said previously that an armed woman robbed a Dauphin convenience store on Jan. 15.

RCMP released security camera images that showed the suspect enter the store on Main Street at around 7 a.m. with her face covered.

In the footage, she approached the employees and demanded money, lottery tickets and cigarettes. RCMP could not say what she was armed with, although they confirmed it was not a firearm.

She then fled in a red car driven by a man, RCMP said.

Officers asked those with information on the incident to come forward.

As a result, Police said Tuesday they have arrested Sheena Therien, 34, and Lawrence Abigosis, 59, both from Dauphin. They are both charged with weapon and robbery related offences.

RCMP said tips from the public directly helped with the arrests.