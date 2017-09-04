The Canadian Red Cross says the evacuations from northern communities affected by wildfires are complete for the time being.

The agency said Monday about 4,300 people from the Island Lakes region, which includes Wasagamack, St. Theresa Point and Garden Hill First Nations were flown out of their communities.

A Red Cross spokesperson told CTV News about 760 people have arrived in Winnipeg over the past two days, and it’s now been advised from community leadership that no further evacuations are needed at this time.

An event to support evacuees is being held in Winnipeg Monday at Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre, with music, snacks, and a meal at 3 p.m. Donations are being accepted.

Local musicians have also stepped in and will be performing at a benefit concert for evacuees at The Forks Monday afternoon.

SMOKY CONDITIONS GETTING WORSE: WASAGAMACK CHIEF

Wasagamack First Nation is the community closest to the fire in the Island Lakes region.

Chief Alex McDougall said he was staying behind in the community with a small team to protect property, but decided yesterday it was time for him to leave as well.

He said recent rains have eased the fire risk, but smoke is still a problem.

“Every day the smoke is getting worse,” McDougall said in a phone interview with CTV News.

He said he initially came to Winnipeg, but there was no room at the shelters for him to stay. He is now registering as an evacuee in Brandon.

McDougall said even after the fire is out, there will be work to do before people can return to their normal lives. He said they are concerned about the fire’s impact on their water treatment plant because of a build-up of pine needles, and air quality checks will be needed at the school.

More than 800 evacuees from Poplar River First Nation are planning to start flying home, the community’s emergency measures spokesperson said Sunday.

On Saturday Shawn Feely said about 30 evacuees were in Thompson, 1,000 evacuees were staying in Brandon and the rest were in shelters and hotels in Winnipeg.

RED CROSS HELPING WILDFIRE EVACUEES

The Canadian Red Cross has set up thousands of beds and handed out thousands of other supplies to wildfire evacuees.

- Approximately 3,230 cots have been set up for evacuees at our shelters

- Approximately 4,770 blankets have been distributed to evacuees

- More than 4,060 comfort kits with hygiene supplies

- Approximately 2,400 teddy bears have been distributed

Source: Canadian Red Cross



