Winnipeg fire crews battle Transcona house fire
Winnipeg fire crews on scene at a house fire on Ravelston Avenue. (Glenn Pismenny/CTV Winnipeg)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, January 13, 2017 8:51PM CST
Last Updated Friday, January 13, 2017 9:01PM CST
Fire crews are currently on the scene of a house fire on Ravelston Avenue in Transcona.
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service received a call around 7:30 p.m. that a home in the area was on fire.
CTV News will update this story once more information becomes available.
