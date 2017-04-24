

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police took seven people into custody following a fight that involved up to a hundred youth.

On Saturday around 1:10 a.m., officers were called regarding a large group of youths fighting in the parking lot of Woodhaven Park Community Club on Glendale Boulevard. Police said they were told that one person was armed with a shotgun.

Officers stopped an SUV nearby on the St James Bridge and seized a shotgun, some pepper spray and pellet guns.

All seven people in the vehicle were detained, and all seven are facing charges. Four of the accused are youths.

Charles Kaniki, 18, Keanu Oliveira, 19 and Abdullahi Mohamed, 28, are charged with various firearm related offences, including possession of an unauthorized firearm and careless use of firearm.