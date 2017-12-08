

CTV Winnipeg





The Assiniboine Park Zoo introduced some of the younger polar bears to the older ones Friday.

The zoo said the introductions in the Journey to Churchill exhibit went very well and the bears are enjoying the wintery Winnipeg weather.

Anyone visiting the zoo this weekend can catch Storm, Aurora, Kaska, Blizzard, Star, Nanuq and Siku in the Journey to Churchill exhibit, the zoo said on Facebook.

The zoo said its two other bears Juno and York can be seen at the Leatherdale International Polar Bear Conservation Centre.

The Assiniboine Park Zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information can be found on the zoo’s website.