WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have charged a 14-year-old male with first-degree murder in connection with a homicide on Canada Day that left a 27-year-old woman dead.

The male, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is also facing charges in connection with two other shootings, where people were injured.

Police said none of the victims knew the shooter.

Danielle Dawn Cote, 27, died after being shot while walking in the 400 block of Flora Avenue on July 1. Cote was walking with an 18-year-old man when the shooting occurred. The man remains in hospital in stable condition.

Cote’s homicide was the 20th in Winnipeg this year.

Police were also investigating two other shootings that occurred between July 1 and 2.

One shooting on July 1 saw a 44-year-old man found on Balmoral Street near Cumberland Avenue. The man was hit by a vehicle, but it was later determined he had been shot beforehand. The man remains hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Officers also responded to a shooting near the Forks on July 2, where two men were assaulted with weapons. One man was found suffering from a gunshot wound, while the other man was stabbed. The man who was shot remains in hospital in stable condition. The stabbing is being investigated separately, police said.

Police arrested a suspect on Thursday in North Kildonan, and police noted they recovered a firearm. Police believe the firearm was used in all of the shootings.

In addition to the first-degree murder charge, the youth was also charged with attempt to commit murder using a firearm, attempt to commit murder, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, three counts of discharge a firearm with intent, and possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

The youth is in custody. The charges have not been proven in court.

UNREPORTED SHOOTING

During the news conference, police revealed a fourth, unreported shooting is being investigated. The shooting occurred between the two incidents on July 1 in the 100 block of Isabel Street.

Police said an unidentified female, in the company of an unidentified male, is believed to have been shot at and subsequently left the area on foot.

Police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Winnipeg police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.