3D-printed gun seized by Winnipeg police; 24-year-old man charged
A 24-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged following a multi-month investigation into alleged 3D gun printing that spanned multiple provinces.
According to Winnipeg police, the investigation started in November 2021 after the Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) intercepted mail containing parts used to build 3D guns that were being sent to Winnipeg.
Winnipeg police and the CBSA began an investigation into firearm trafficking. In April of this year, they found a person who allegedly tried to purchase firearm parts in Calgary, and also purchased parts in Montreal, both times using a false name. They allege the suspect used the parts, assembled a 3D-printed firearm and trafficked it to a third party.
Police found the gun during a search warrant, and executed a second search warrant on June 25 in the 100 block of Prevette Avenue. Officers seized various 3D gun parts and compatible ammunition.
Blake Ellison-Crate of Winnipeg has been charged with five counts of weapons manufacturing and trafficking, along with two counts each of identity theft and identity fraud. He has also been charged with possession of a prohibited device and was also charged with participating in or consenting to the making of false statements under the Customs Act.
Ellison-Crate remains in custody and the charges have not been proven in court.
Insp. Elton Hall with the Winnipeg Police Service’s organized crime unit said so far this year, 11 of the homicides reported in Winnipeg have been committed with a firearm and at least two homicides involved 3D-printed firearms. He said he is hoping a new firearms bill going through Ottawa will address the buying and selling of handgun parts that can be used in 3D printing.
“In particular, I'm referencing the upper slides for handguns which are not assembled to a gun, trigger assembly kits, which are separate from a handgun, barrels for handguns, and any other handgun slide part that may exist that assist in the assembly of 3D printed guns,” he said.
