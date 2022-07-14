3D-printed gun seized by Winnipeg police; 24-year-old man charged

3D-printed gun seized by Winnipeg police; 24-year-old man charged

Cst. Claude Chancy with the Winnipeg Police Service speaks about a recent seizure of a 3D-printed firearm on July 14, 2022. (CTV News Photo Jamie Dowsett) Cst. Claude Chancy with the Winnipeg Police Service speaks about a recent seizure of a 3D-printed firearm on July 14, 2022. (CTV News Photo Jamie Dowsett)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada resuming mandatory random COVID-19 testing for air travellers

A little more than a month after pausing the measure, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Thursday it will be re-implementing random COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated air travellers arriving into the country at four major Canadian airports: Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto.

Kids as young as six months old are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines: What you need to know

An announcement parents of young kids had been anticipating, on Thursday Health Canada announced the authorization of Moderna's Spikevax mRNA COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of six months and five years old. From how soon infants, toddlers and preschoolers could be receiving their shots, to what the dosages will be, CTVNews.ca takes a look at what parents need to know.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island