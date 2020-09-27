WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials have announced 51 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This brings the province's total number of lab-confirmed and probable positive cases to 1,880 since early March.

The current test positivity rate now sits at 2.2 per cent.

The new cases announced on Sunday include:

One case in the Prairie Mountain Health region

Eight cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

Two cases in the Northern health region

Four cases in Southern Health–Santé Sud

Thirty-six cases in the Winnipeg health

The province has 589 active cases and 1,272 people have recovered from the disease.

Thirteen people are in hospital with COVID-19, six of which are in intensive care.

The number of deaths in the province related to COVID-19 remains at 19.

On Saturday, 2,200 tests were performed, bringing the total to 178,067 since early February.

The municipality of Winnipeg will move to orange (restricted) on the province's Pandemic Response System. Groups will be limited to people, both inside and out, for places that do not already have gathering size limits in place. Masks will be mandated in all public places.