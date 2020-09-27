Advertisement
51 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Sunday
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML
WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials have announced 51 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.
This brings the province's total number of lab-confirmed and probable positive cases to 1,880 since early March.
The current test positivity rate now sits at 2.2 per cent.
The new cases announced on Sunday include:
- One case in the Prairie Mountain Health region
- Eight cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region
- Two cases in the Northern health region
- Four cases in Southern Health–Santé Sud
- Thirty-six cases in the Winnipeg health
The province has 589 active cases and 1,272 people have recovered from the disease.
Thirteen people are in hospital with COVID-19, six of which are in intensive care.
The number of deaths in the province related to COVID-19 remains at 19.
On Saturday, 2,200 tests were performed, bringing the total to 178,067 since early February.
The municipality of Winnipeg will move to orange (restricted) on the province's Pandemic Response System. Groups will be limited to people, both inside and out, for places that do not already have gathering size limits in place. Masks will be mandated in all public places.