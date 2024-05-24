'A celebration of history': Explore Winnipeg's heritage at this weekend event

WINNIPEG
    An event this weekend is giving Winnipeggers the chance to explore the city’s heritage treasures, including beautiful buildings filled with history and culture.

    From May 25 to 26, Heritage Winnipeg is hosting Doors Open Winnipeg 2024 – an annual event that invites the public to celebrate Winnipeg’s buildings, historic streetscapes and cultural institutions.

    As part of the event, Winnipeggers will get to tour historic buildings, admire the city’s architecture and learn about Winnipeg’s history.

    “It’s a celebration of history, built heritage, culture, arts,” said Cindy Tugwell, executive director of Heritage Winnipeg.

    “I love Doors Open because it’s not just architectural tours, but it’s also social history and how these buildings being used now.”

    Tugwell noted that Winnipeg has many heritage buildings due to protection, advocacy and heritage designations. Some of these buildings include Le Musée de Saint-Boniface Museum, the Manitoba Legislative Building and Oseredok.

    “In the Exchange alone, we have 110 historic buildings in 20 city blocks,” Tugwell said.

    “[There’s] probably 800 or 900 valuable heritage buildings in the city.”

    This year’s Doors Open Winnipeg features some new events, including an opera performance and a look at Philips Square. All events are free.

    “It is a national event across Canada, but it is free for everything,” Tugwell said.

    “We encourage families and newcomers to Winnipeg to go and see.”

    To put together Doors Open Winnipeg, the event requires months of planning and hundreds of volunteers. More information about the event can be found online.

    - With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace.

