A Winnipeg girl whose life was forever changed in a serious car crash had her ultimate wish granted on Thursday –- she will be heading to Las Vegas to meet her favourite singer-songwriter, Billie Eilish.

In July 2017 Emilee Unger and her family were involved in a head-on collision while they were on the way to Grand Beach.

At first her family was told she would never come off a breathing tube or move again, but she made a miraculous recovery. However, Unger lost her ability to walk and uses a power wheelchair for mobility.

Unger’s dream was to meet Billie Eilish, so the Dream Factory –- a Manitoba-based charity that works to make dreams come true for children battling life-threatening illnesses –- stepped in to help make it a reality.

Thursday morning, Ace Burpee and Chrissy Troy of Virgin Radio, which shares a parent company with CTV News Winnipeg, got to deliver the good news.

“We will be taking you and your family to the iHeart Radio Festival in Las Vegas where you will meet Billie Eilish,” Burpee said.

“Her team read your story and immediately said ‘yes.’”

In just a few weeks, Unger will attend a private function where people will get to meet Eilish, but Unger will meet her last to ensure she gets some extra time with the performer.

When Troy asked Unger why it was Billie Eilish she wanted to meet, she replied: “Have you heard her songs?”