'A really beautiful experience': How Crafted is bringing artists together at the WAG

Artists from across Manitoba and the northern territories are showing off their latest work at Crafted, the annual craft and art show running at the Winnipeg Art Gallery (WAG).

"We have nearly 100 artists gathered here on all four floors of the WAG from Manitoba, Nunavut, Northwest Territories, and Nunatsiavut," said Sherri Van Went, retail operations manager.

She said there is a huge variety of products at the sale, "(They're) selling everything from garments, fashion items, textiles, ceramics, jewellery, ulus, it's an amazing array of fine craft items," said Van Went.

The creations on display were made from a variety of materials, including textiles, glass, wood, metal, clay, and more.

Wood carver Herman Devries said it's the only craft show he does, "I'm a hobbyist, I do this in my basement," he said. "I've been doing it for a lot of years and it's just a nice occupation to take up my time."

This is Devries' fifth time at the event selling his hand-carved wooden bowls, vases, and other items. Though he said this was his first time back after the pandemic.

"It’s a good opportunity to get rid of some of my inventory, which sort of built up over COVID," he said.

Van Went said it's about communities coming together.

"Here in this space, we have all of the Northwest Territories artists, and they're meeting artists from other regions and talking about future projects and collaborations that they want to work on," she said.

"People coming together, sharing ideas, stories, talking about the techniques of their craft. Yeah, it's just a really beautiful experience."

Crafted continues at the WAG Sunday, Nov. 6 until 5:00 p.m.