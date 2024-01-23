'A sandwich of ice': The Forks River Trail still closed due to mild weather

The Forks River Trail has set a record, but it isn't one that it wanted to.

This is now officially the longest it has ever gone without opening.

"Jan. 21 was previously the latest date we have opened before," said Zach Peters, communications manager with The Forks. "So being passed that already, today we are in that record zone."

Peters said mild weather in November and December is partly responsible for the delay. Then in early January, a torrent of water from the U.S. rushed through, causing further delays.

"That water caused over-ice flooding," said Peters. "We basically have a sandwich of ice. So one layer of ice, some slush between it of snow ice mix and then another layer of ice beneath it."

That has meant it hasn't been safe to allow people on it, disappointing skaters like Kelvin Michaud.

"I was a little sad," Michaud said. "Last year we were renting skates and we were coming once or twice a week and hitting the river. You get a lot more freedom on the river."

It's also bad news for The Forks tenants such as Iceland Skate Rentals. It said the River Trail is normally great for business.

"Everybody's numbers are up when it's open," said Danny Laham, the manager of the rental shop. "Everybody just needs to skate on the river for some reason."

But when they can't, as has been the case this season, Laham said sales drop. He's hoping it will open soon, and he may get his wish. Officials said they'll be doing safety checks for the next couple of days, but hope to open a section of the River Trail by the end of the week.