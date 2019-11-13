WINNIPEG -- An accessible toboggan slide at Winnipeg’s St. Vital Park, called the Manitoboggan, has won two international architecture prizes.

During a ceremony in Germany on Nov. 5, the slide received the IOC IAKS Bronze Award and the OPC IAKS Distinction Award from International Olympic Committee, the International Paralympic Committee and the International Association for Sports and Leisure Facilities.

“Receiving this international recognition highlights the wonderful collaborative work that went into Manitoboggan,” said Jason Bell, Project Manager with the City’s Parks and Open Spaces Division.

According to the City of Winnipeg, the Bronze Award recognizes structures with functionality, strong architectural design and sustainability, and the Distinction Award is for sport and leisure facilities that give people the opportunity to participate in sport without barriers.

The slide features a treetop lookout, two toboggan slides, an accessible ramp and a four-season shelter.

Manitoboggan was designed by Public City Architecture and opened in 2017.

However you can’t go see it yet. St. Vital Park is one of several city parks that remains closed following the snowstorm on Thanksgiving weekend.