WINNIPEG -- It's a bird! It's a plane! It's a tribute to frontline workers!

A crowd of onlookers was treated to an aerial spectacle put on by the 435 Transport and Rescue Squadron on Friday.

"We wanted to put something together for obviously the frontline workers who have been extremely busy this last little while, and kind of pay tribute in the 435 way," said Sgt. Brandon Schetterer.

Several members of the squadron jumped out of a Royal Canadian Air Force plane and landed in Sturgeon Creek Park.

"We thought by kind of showing what we do, we'll do a drop and draw some crowd, and bring awareness to the ongoing battle everyone is doing," said Sgt. Schetterer.

Sgt. Schetterer said the display an unforgettable experience for both the crowd and the squadron.

"This is a little bit more close to home, closer proximity to the city," he said. "This is pretty unique; usually we are more on the outskirts."

After jumping, the squadron talked to the crowd and showed the kids how their parachutes work.

"We really appreciate everything and the city coming together," said Sgt. Schetterer

The Department of National Defense said military parachute displays are carefully planned and closely controlled.