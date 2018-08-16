Smoke from more than 500 wildfires burning in British Columbia has reached Manitoba prompting Environment and Climate Change Canada and Manitoba Health to issue a special air quality statement for the southern part of the province.

The statement now includes the city of Winnipeg.

Natalie Hasell, warning preparedness meteorologist with ECCC, said stronger concentrations of smoke are in the southwestern part of the province.

Hasell said much of the smoke should be pushed south of Manitoba Thursday night by a cool front but may make a return as the fires in B.C. continue to burn.

“The situation there is not likely to change anytime soon,” said Hasell.

ECCC said the conditions may cause increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches, sore eyes, a runny nose or shortness of breath.

Children, seniors and those with cardiovascular or lung disease such as asthma are especially at risk.

People in smoke-affected areas are encouraged to limit outdoor activity and strenuous physical activity and reduce exposure to the smoke by staying inside.

Officials also advise turning off furnaces and air-conditioning units that may draw smoke indoors.