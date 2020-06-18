WINNIPEG -- Bicycles have become a popular purchase during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For those looking to pick up a new set of wheels, the city’s annual auction will soon be at your fingertips.

The unclaimed bicycle auction has moved online this year due to the pandemic, with bidding starting June 24 and running to June 30.

“This year’s online auction offers residents the ability to shop for an affordable bicycle without leaving the comfort of home,” said Winston Yee, manager of bylaw enforcement services, in a statement.

The full list of bicycles can be found on the city’s website.

All bikes in the auction have been pre-registered with the city’s bike registry, and the registration fee of $6.88 is added to the purchase price, excluding children’s bikes.

All bicycles are sold as is, the city said.

Purchased bicycles can be picked up on July 2 or 3 at Associated Auto Auction on Roblin Boulevard. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on July 2 and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 3.

Customers will need to adhere to physical distancing guidelines and remain in their vehicles until a service representative is available. Payments are accepted by cash, Interac, e-transfers, Visa, and Mastercard.