WINNIPEG -- Around a hundred people stood outside the Canadian Museum for Human Rights Saturday afternoon, demanding an end to COVID-19 restrictions, calling them detrimental to mental health.

Under the current public health orders, outdoor gatherings are capped at five people.

A group called “Manitoba Movements for Change” organized the event on Facebook, dubbing it a “Mental Health Awareness Rally.”

People at the demonstration held up signs reading “mental health matters as much as physical health,” “our youth are suffering” and “isolation kills.”

Many of the people in the crowd did not appear to be wearing masks.

On Saturday, the province reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths.

Four cases of the UK variant have been detected in the province.